JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A 41-year-old man possibly lost vision in his right eye after being assaulted in Queens, according to police.

The victim was talking on Hillside Ave. when an unknown man walked up to him and threw an unknown object at his face on Sept. 25, police said. The suspect ran away on foot, heading west on Hillside Ave.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries but may lose vision in his right eye.

