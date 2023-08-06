CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was killed in a hit and run on Sunday in Queens, according to officials.

Amikar Armondo Marquez-Larez, 36, was riding a motorized scooter south down 50th Avenue around 5 a.m. when a white Honda CRV heading east on 97th Street collided with him, police found in their initial investigation. Marquez-Larez was thrown from the scooter and had severe body trauma. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver of the white Honda CRV did not stay at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

