FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man was found fatally shot Monday at a public housing complex in Queens, police said.

The incident occurred at the Redfern Houses at 12-50 Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway at around 6:50 p.m. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The details of the incident are unknown, but police sources said about 30 shots were fired at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

