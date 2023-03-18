RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens smoke shop employee was shot and killed Saturday during a robbery, according to police.

Around noon three men entered The Plug smoke shop on Jamaica Avenue, according to police. The men robbed the smoke shop and allegedly shot the employee, 20, in the chest. Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

