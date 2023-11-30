FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatally hit-and-run that killed a 3-year-old in Queens on Wednesday, according to officials.

Kevin Gomez, of Queens, N.Y., was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and permit unlicensed operation of a vehicle, according to NYPD.

The hit-and-run happened on College Point Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Quintus Chen is the three-year-old who was killed in front of his father.

A white Infiniti Q-50 was parked on the boulevard in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to surveillance footage from the intersection where it happened. The child raced out toward the car just as the driver pulled away after getting in and turning on the headlights.

A moment later, the driver pulled away from the curb.

According to the surveillance video, the boy was dragged roughly 20 feet and taken from the street by his family and witnesses.

Chen was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said they found the abandoned car four blocks away at College Point Boulevard and Pople Avenue.

