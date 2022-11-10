KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was shot near a high school in Queens Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in Kew Gardens Hills at 77-53 Main Street, about a block away from North Queens Community High School, according to FDNY officials.

The 18-year-old victim was shot four times in the torso and hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police did not provide any suspect information. Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).