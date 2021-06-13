Lyft driver killed in Queens crash; 2nd driver arrested, police say

MASPETH, Queens — A Lyft driver was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

First responders were called to the scene at Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A Toyota Rav4, driven by the 47-year-old Lyft driver, was traveling south on Fresh Pond Road when it collided with a Ford Explorer heading east on Eliot Avenue, police said.

The Lyft driver suffered trauma to his body and died at a hospital, according to the NYPD. Police were withholding his name until his family could be notified.

The 22-year-old driver of the Explorer was taken into police custody and also taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Chargers were pending against the driver Sunday morning.