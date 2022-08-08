JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Just days after a big lottery win in Brooklyn, there’s a lucky winner in Queens.

A Take 5 lottery ticket worth $32,512 was bought at ATN Check Cashing, located at 113-3 Sutphin Boulevard in Queens. The top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Sunday evening drawing.

Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the relevant midday and evening drawings. The numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one through 39.

Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.