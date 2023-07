QUEENS (PIX11) — Lifeguards pulled a swimmer drowning from the water at Rockaway Beach on Friday evening, officials said.

The New York City Department of Parks lifeguards rescued the 32-year-old man at Beach 91st Street and Shore Front Parkway around 5:45 p.m., according to the department.

First responders rushed the man to St. John’s Hospital unconscious and not breathing, accompanied by NYPD.

As of Friday night, he is in critical but stable condition, according to the parks department.