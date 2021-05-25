LI woman hit with 13-count indictment in alleged drunk driving collision that killed NYPD officer

QUEENS — The Long Island woman who allegedly fatally struck an NYPD officer in Queens while intoxicated was hit with a 13-count indictment during her Tuesday arraignment.

Jessica Beauvais was ordered held without bail in the death of Officer Anastasios Tsakos, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Tsakos, 43, was on duty when he was killed on April 27. He was hit while diverting vehicles off the Long Island Expressway following a deadly crash.

“This is a heartbreaking case that has left the police officer’s parents, his widow and their two young children and our entire community mourning his loss,” Katz said.

Beauvais, who pleaded not guilty, told police she’d been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the deadly crash, prosecutors said. She also went on an anti-police rant during a podcast she livestreamed just hours before Tsakos was killed.

She was charged with:

aggravated manslaughter in the second degree

manslaughter in the second degree

aggravated criminally negligent homicide

vehicular manslaughter in the second degree

leaving the scene of an incident without reporting

unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second and third degree

2-counts of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol

operating a motor vehicle while impaired by combined use of drugs or of alcohol and drugs

reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree

failure to exercise due care when operating a motor vehicle when approaching an authorized emergency vehicle

Beauvais faces up to 15 years in prison if she’s convicted. She’s set to return to court on July 27.