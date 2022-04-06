JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A group of 10 men are wanted for assaulting, and then robbing, a teenager the afternoon of March 29, police said.

One of the suspects wanted in a violent assault. (Credit: NYPD)

The 16-year-old was driving a scooter, with two other men as passengers, about 3:45 p.m near 37th Avenue and 82nd Street. Police said a large group accosted the teen and demanded his vehicle; they proceeded to assault the driver and his passengers.

The teenager was stabbed once in the back, police said. Afterward, the thieves took the scooter, $20 cash and an iPhone from the victims — the property had a total worth of more than $1,800.

A bystander transported the victim to a nearby hospital, were he was listed in stable condition. Police are still looking for the suspects, who fled toward Roosevelt Avenue — one of those suspects was captured on camera.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).