Chanel Lewis, left, was convicted in the death of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, right, in 2019. Vetrano, of Howard Beach, died on Aug. 2, 2016. (Credit: Charles Eckert/Newsday via AP, Pool, File; Karina Vetrano Facebook)

QUEENS, N.Y. — Leaders of several community groups on Tuesday called on Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz to reopen the case against Chanel Lewis, who was convicted of murdering jogger Karina Vetrano.

Vetrano, 30, was running on a park trail in Howard Beach when she was attacked, sexually abused and strangled to death on Aug. 2, 2016, according to police.

Lewis, of Brooklyn, was arrested in February 2017 and was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole following his second trial in 2019. His first trial ended with a hung jury.

Now, nearly 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Katz to refer the case to the Conviction Integrity Unit, which investigates whether a case should be reopened, and release Lewis on bail during the investigation. The leaders of several advocacy groups delivered the petition to Katz’s office on Tuesday.

The groups leading the push for reconsideration on Lewis’ behalf say there are several factors in his case that suggest he may be innocent or was wrongly convicted.

The groups alleged there is evidence pointing to a history of prosecutorial misconduct by prosecutor Brad Leventhal and raised concerns of racial profiling by police during Lewis’ arrest.

They also pointed to a mid-trial disclosure of significant scientific evidence and the defense’s assertion Lewis’ confession was coerced by police.

The Queens district attorney’s office declined to comment on the petition Tuesday morning.