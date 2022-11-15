QUEENS, NY (PIX11) — Two Queens men pleaded guilty Monday to multiple counts of manslaughter for their roles in a pair of fatal shootings in the borough in late 2017 and early 2018, according to authorities.

Richard Davenport, 46, and Neville Brown, 42, each copped to two counts of manslaughter before Queens Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise, the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. Aloise indicated that he would sentence Davenport, of Jamaica, to 29 years in prison, and Brown, of Hollis, to 15 years, according to the release.

In a statement, Katz said that the cases show that her office’s “unrelenting efforts to bring justice for the victims” were not constrained by the passage of time.

In the first incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2017, Brown was the driver and Davenport the sole passenger of a Mercedes-Benz that repeatedly circled a Cadillac Escalade parked near 125th Street and Atlantic Avenue in South Richmond Hill, prosecutors said. The pair eventually parked the Mercedes and approached the Cadillac from opposite sides, officials said, citing surveillance video of the incident. Davenport then pulled out a gun and repeatedly fired into the Cadillac, killing Dail Ramessar, 21, authorities said. They fled in the Mercedes.

Just under a month later, around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2018, the same Mercedes was caught on security camera stopped on 105th Street near 135th Avenue in South Richmond Hill, prosecutors said. Davenport was seen on video getting out of the Mercedes, approaching 19-year-old Omaree Morrison as he walked along 135th Avenue, then opening fire, officials said. Morrison too was killed.

Shell casings recovered from the two scenes matched, prosecutors said, citing ballistic testing. The release did not detail the extent of Brown’s involvement in the second slaying, nor did it specify what motivated the two deadly assaults.

“The scourge of gun violence that has brought heartache and grief to our communities will never be tolerated,” said Katz in a statement. “My office will continue our unrelenting efforts to bring justice for the victims, no matter how much time has passed. In pleading guilty, both defendants have accepted responsibility for taking the lives of two young men and are being held to account with lengthy prison terms.”

Brown is set to be formally sentenced on Dec. 13, and Davenport on Jan. 12.