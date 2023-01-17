QUEENS (PIX11) — A judge granted Cardi B additional time to finish up community service the rapper was sentenced to after the pleaded guilty in a Queens strip club fight case, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

She was sentenced to 15 days community service, officials said. Judge Michelle Johnson gave the rapper an extension; she now has until March 1 to finish her community service. Cardi B faces possible jail time if the community service isn’t finished by the new deadline, according to the New York Daily News.

The rapper was supposed to have finished the community service hours by Tuesday, TMZ reported. So far, she hasn’t completed any hours.

US rapper Cardi B arrives for a court hearing at Queens County Criminal Court, for a compliance hearing regarding the terms of her agreement over a strip club assault, in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

At the time of the October 2018 assault, police said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at Angels Strip Club. Cardi B argued with a bartender and a fight broke out. Chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown. Both the bartender and another employee were hurt.

In 2019, Cardi B, rejected a plea deal in the case. She then pleaded not guilty in the case later in the year. The rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault.

After her guilty plea, Cardi B owned up to having made bad choices. She said she wanted to set a good example for her kids.

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now,” she added. “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”