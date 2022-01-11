Firefighters respond to an all-hands fire inside a vacant, two-story residential building in Jamaica, Queens on Monday night, Jan. 10, 2022. (Citizen App)

JAMAICA, Queens — At least four firefighters were injured after responding late Monday night to a fire inside a vacant building in Queens, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in around 10:42 p.m. for flames inside the a two-story residential building at 87-82 172nd Street, between Hillside Avenue and 89th Avenue, in the Jamaica area.

At least 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to the all-hands blaze, which was on both the first and second floor of the vacant building, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control at 12:21 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Officials said four firefighters were hurt and taken taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details of their injuries or conditions were not shared.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

