Man driving with suspended license causes Queens crash that left 21-year-old dead: police

Queens

Queens crash leaves 21-year-old man dead

A BMW involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Queens on May 3, 2021 that left a 21-year-old man dead, police say. (PIX11 News)

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man is facing charges for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle collision late Monday night that left a 21-year-old driver dead.

Police responded to the corner of Linden Boulevard and 157th Street just after 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with head trauma in the driver’s seat of a BMW M235i, the NYPD said.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police, a 42-year-old man behind the wheel of a Toyota Highlander was speeding westbound on Linden Boulevard in Jamaica when he struck the rear of a BMW sedan being driven by the victim.

When the SUV struck the BMW, it caused the car to veer to the right and mount the northwest sidewalk on Linden Boulevard and then strike a parked and unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the NYPD said.

The deceased was identified by officials Friday as Carlos Bermeo-Guzman of Queens.

According to police, Pierre Laferiere, the driver of the SUV, was uninjured and was taken into custody shortly after the crash for driving with a suspended license.

Laferiere, also of Queens, is facing a charge of Aggravated Unlicensed Operating of a Motor Vehicle, the NYPD said Friday. It was not immediately clear if he could face additional charges in the other man’s death.

Police on Friday said the investigation remained ongoing.

