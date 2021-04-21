Man sought in Jackson Heights subway stabbing: police

Surveillance images of a man police are looking for in connection with a stabbing aboard an E train in Jackson Heights, Queens on Aril 2, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police on Tuesday released images of a man they say stabbed another man multiple times on a subway train in Queens at the beginning of April.

Back on April 2, the two men were riding a Manhattan-bound E train in Jackson Heights just after 2:30 p.m. when they got into a verbal dispute, officials said.

Things escalated when the unidentified suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 23-year-old victim in the face, stomach and hand, according to police.

The alleged attacker ran off the train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station before fleeing onto the street to parts unknown, authorities said.

The victim survived and was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).