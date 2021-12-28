Man, 25, killed in Queens double shooting: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — One man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire rang out at a row of shops in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of an assault at 94-01 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Google Maps shows the location as a strip of businesses, including a cafe, laundromat, beauty salon, pharmacy, deli, restaurant and more.

It was unclear in which establishment the incident occurred.

Responding officers arrived to find one man, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head, and another man, 21, with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced the 25-year-old dead at the scene, while the younger victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said. Police described his condition as “stable” early Tuesday morning.

The fatally shot victim was identified by police as Gilbert Gayosso, of Queens.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning. The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing.

