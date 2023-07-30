FLORAL PARK, Queens (PIX11) — More than 40 Indian nations are represented at a Thunderbird, American Indian powwow. It’s been a three-day celebration of Native Americans at the Queens county farm museum.

It’s the 44th year the Thunderbird American Indian dancers told everyone who wasn’t Native American more about their culture.

“One of the things that surprises a lot of people is that Native American culture is constantly changing,” Matt Cross, a member of the Kiowa Tribe near Anadarko, Oklahoma, told PIX11 News. “One of the dances mentions Pokeman and Pilachu.”

Julian Pellecier is a member of the Shinnecock Nation on Long Island and one of the dancers this weekend.

It’s not easy, he said, to dance in full Indian regalia, but it is necessary.

“It’s not an outfit or a costume,” Pellecier told PIX11 News. “It is what we wear for our traditional dance.”

This powwow is always held on the grounds of the Queens County Farm Museum.

“It’s the longest-running, continuously running farm, and on its 47 acres, we bring a living history to visitors,” Hayden Cubas, director of marketing for the Queens County Farm Museum, told PIX11 News.

In addition to the dancing and the drumming circle, there are also 40 food and craft vendors.

Nikki Apostolou, a member of the Mohawk tribe from the Kahnawake territory in Canada, was so excited to eat what she calls an Indian taco.

“It’s really delicious and it makes me homesick,” Apostolou told PIX11 News.