ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — A family is in mourning after a 14-year-old boy drowned in Rockaway Beach Sunday.

The teen’s mom was sobbing while first responders and former lifeguards tried to save him after he went into the water near Beach 75th Street at around 6 p.m., according to police and witnesses.

“She said, ‘My son. my son, my son.’ And she just went into praying, and I prayed right there with her. It was traumatic. It was so traumatic for everyone, even the lifeguards. They were crying,” said Sharon Grant, who saw the ordeal.

Investigators said the teen was in the ocean while no lifeguards were on duty due to weather conditions. The beach had closed at around 5 p.m. and the lifeguards were in the shack when someone alerted them to the incident at around 5:45 p.m.

Police said the boy was removed from the water and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a statement, the Parks Department said their hearts go out to the family. The beaches will open at 10 a.m. Monday.