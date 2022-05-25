QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens family is desperate for help after an electrical fire damaged their home and impacted several others in the neighborhood.

It’s been more than three weeks since it happened in their Queens Village neighborhood. Hazardous fumes are getting worse and charred electrical wires are still hanging.

Carmen Ramgadoo witnessed the fire start and saw multiple fireballs, then an electrical explosion. “All I see is fireballs coming down hitting everywhere,” said Ramgadoo.

Her family was able to get out of the home unharmed. But when they returned, they found the back of their home burned out, dangling electrical wires and charred debris everywhere. Their home was one of several that were affected. “It looked like someone threw a bomb here,” Ramgadoo said.

The family has owned the home in Queens Village home for 30 years and is frustrated at how long it’s taking for officials to do something about it. “If we were in Manhattan, then it would have been taken care of right away. But because we are immigrants, they ignore us,” Ramgadoo said.

They said they reached out to Con Edison and utility companies in the area multiple times, but no one has come to help clean it up or give them answers. “We are being told there is an investigation going on. It’s been almost a month, and they are still saying there is an investigation going on,” Ramgadoo said.

The FDNY said the fire originated on the utility pole (transformer) in the back of the home. After multiple calls by PIX11 News, field crews were back on 215th Street Wednesday investigating.

The family said they have been living with toxic fumes for almost a month. It is taking a toll on them and they don’t know what else to do. They want answers and some help.

“We were feeling sick. He couldn’t eat. He started throwing up. I had a headache,” Ramgadoo said. “I need this cleaned up. This is a toxic environment.”