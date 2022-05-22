FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — An intruder stabbed a man to death in Queens early on Sunday, police said.

The 35-year-old man, who sources said was high at the time, was jumping between balconies at a 57th Road building around 2 a.m., officials said. He entered an apartment on the third floor and scared the couple living there.

A woman fled, accidentally locking herself out of the apartment, police said. Her husband confronted the intruder. He was repeatedly stabbed with an unknown object.

The intruder exited the apartment and climbed to a balcony on the fourth floor, but he failed to enter that apartment, officials said. Officers arrived as the man was climbing down the building.

He wrestled with police, who then Tased the man and took him into custody. Police have not yet identified the man.