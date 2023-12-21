SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – A fire at an apartment building in Queens that hurt 14 people and left many tenants displaced was caused by a contractor illegally using a torch, investigators determined.

The fire happened at 43-09 47th Ave. off Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside around noon on Wednesday.

A contractor was using a torch to heat lead paint off a metal closet door frame in a vacant sixth-floor apartment in the building, according to the FDNY. The worker noticed smoke coming from the door frame, then realized wood studs had caught fire, FDNY officials said.

The worker tried to put out the flames using a bucket of water, but the fire had extended further into the walls. It then spread through the cockloft and across the roof, fire officials said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the top floor of the six-story building. Citizen app video showed flames shooting out of windows on the top floor. It took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control, authorities said.

Of the 14 people hurt, none suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said. However, a firefighter was hospitalized in serious condition.

Evelyn Cruz, who lives on the third floor of the building, ran home when she heard about the fire.

“We got here, it was pretty bad. The flames were consuming. We could see the flames coming out of the window at that point when we came here,” Cruz said.

The Red Cross has helped more than 200 residents with emergency assistance, including including temporary housing, meals, and other resources to meet immediate needs, officials said.

