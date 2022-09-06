EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A husband was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing his wife inside their Queens home back in September 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

On Sept. 24, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., Manuel Villar, 52, went to his wife, Ivette Villar, 43, and accused her of cheating. He then stabbed her again and again in the head and neck, said DA Melinda Katz. Manuel then left home, calling the police several hours later, admitting to what he had done and telling the 911 operator where he was. When police got to his location, they found him and a knife in his car.

“The defendant, who pleaded guilty, is responsible for a brutal act of domestic violence that resulted in the death of his wife and mother of his three children. He will now serve a lengthy prison sentence imposed by the Court as punishment,” DA Katz said in a news release.

Manuel pleaded guilty back in July to manslaughter in the first degree. After 24 years in prison, he will have five years of supervision. He will be roughly 76-years-old at the time of his release.