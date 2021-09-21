Husband of NYPD officer charged with attempted murder following shootout with cops in Queens

Police on the scene after a hostage situation involving an off-duty NYPD officer and her husband in Queens on Sept. 14, 2021. (Credit: PIX11/Ayana Harry)

OZONE PARK, Queens — A Queens man has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly held his wife hostage and shot at several officers who responded to their home earlier this month.

Marco Mosquera, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on a 13-count indictment, charging him with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

On Sept. 14 around 6 a.m., Mosquera had confronted his wife, a member of the NYPD, while she was off-duty as she entered their Ozone Park home, according to the charges.

The suspect became agitated and broke picture frames and household items around the house, according to authorities. As the officer tried to calm her husband and clean up, they continued to argue and Mosquera emerged from the bedroom and allegedly pointed two service weapons at her.

Mosquera allegedly warned his wife not to contact authorities or “things would end badly” and said that “they would be dying that day.”

His wife was able to make a call to a relative, her supervisors and 911 for assistance.

Responding officers discovered the home was barricaded and Mosquera had fired shots at them, shattering the glass door panel, authorities said.

Officer Mosquera eventually jumped from a second-floor window and was protected by authorities at the scene.

Her husband was struck once in the forearm and retreated, walking backwards into the house and continuing to shoot toward officers before eventually surrendering.

He was treated for gunshot injuries at a hospital and the victim was treated for multiple leg fractures.

“This defendant in this case was filled with jealousy when he took his wife’s service weapons and threatened both their lives. The responding officers swiftly took control of this crisis and averted a much greater tragedy that day,” Katz said in a statement.

If convicted, Mosquera faces 75 years to life in prison.