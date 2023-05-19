WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — An 86-year-old man has been accused of killing his wife inside their Queens home, police said Friday.

The NYPD charged Ovidio Porras, 86, with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal contempt in connection with the death of 78-year-old Luz Porras.

The woman was found with trauma to her face at the bottom of a staircase inside the couple’s home on 91st Street in Woodhaven around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the couple was fighting when Ovidio Porras allegedly killed his wife. However, it remained unclear how Luz Porras ended up at the bottom of the staircase.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death. The investigation remained ongoing Friday.

