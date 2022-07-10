CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — More than 500 members of the transgender community and their allies gathered in Corona Plaza Saturday night for the 11th Annual Trans LatinX March.

The group wanted to send a clear message. They were joining in a march through the streets to celebrate their resiliency and demand an end to employment discrimination against trans people. They also want protection for people who are in the sex work industry.

The crowd at the LatinX march has been growing in size every year and is organized by the Immigrants Rights group, Make The Road New York.