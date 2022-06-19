QUEENS (PIX11)– A person was taken into custody after human remains were found in the basement of a Queens home Saturday, police said.

The authorities were called to the home at 138th Avenue in Laurelton at around 2:51 p.m. after the homeowner discovered the remains in a plastic bag while cleaning the basement, officials said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said. No other details were available about the remains.

The 30-year-old man taken into custody is the son of the homeowner, police said. The man has not been arrested and no charges have been filed, said an NYPD spokesman.

