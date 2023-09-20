Human remains were found by a dumpster in Queens on Sept. 20, 2023, according to authorities. (Citizen App)

HILLCREST, Queens (PIX11) — Human remains were found by a dumpster in Queens on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The remains of the unknown person were found in a TD Bank parking lot near 164th Street and Union Turnpike in Hillcrest around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.