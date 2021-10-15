Howard Beach takes Halloween seriously with creepy contest

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — It’s Halloween, Howard Beach style. Enter if you dare.

It’s a 10 year labor of love filled with the scariest creatures imaginable: ghouls, skeletons and creepy monsters in both the front and the backyards of the Scotto-Dean’s Howard Beach home.

It takes countless hours of frightening decorating decorating to put it on — so why do they do it?

“We love it, we enjoy it,” David Scotto-Deans, a homeowner, told PIX11 News. “This is our passion. This is our giveback to the community. We do it for the community.”

When PIX11 News asked his wife what the scariest part for her is, Tracey Scotto-Deans answered “taking it all down and putting it all away,” she said with a laugh.

There are close to 50 houses in this queens neighborhood competing for the title of scariest in Howard Beach.

The contest was created by a group called Howard Beach Dads. The group created the contest during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring the community together in a safe, fun way, organization president PJ Marcel said.

At his house on 157th Avenue and 87th Street, 15-year-old Daniel Raia spends a lot of his time trying to dream up how to make his home scarier each year.

“When I was around 8, 10 years old I started doing it all myself,” Daniel Raia, 15-years-old, told PIX11 News.

Mike Giglio’s frightening front yard won the contest last year — but that didn’t stop him from adding new elements to this year’s eerie goriness. He says he does it too see the children’s faces.

The winner will be announced on Halloween. And here are just some of the prizes and partners:

