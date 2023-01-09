NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tamping down gun violence and expanding affordable housing options are among the priorities on a jam-packed agenda for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in 2023, he said during a Monday appearance on PIX11 Morning News.

“We have to do more to invest in our young people,” said Richards when asked about a recent trend of teens’ increasing involvement in some violent crimes, as acknowledged by the NYPD. “I would also like to remind people that there are no gun manufacturers in southeast Queens or in New York City, right? … We need a federal intervention and to hold these gun manufacturers accountable.”

Richards also touched on other issues affecting Queens residents, including persistent flooding issues, public transit service, Willets Point development, and what he says is at the top of his list for 2023: “Housing, housing, housing, housing, housing.”

“That’s going to be the biggest priority for this administration,” he said, teasing development around major corridors including Jamaica Avenue, Merrick Boulevard, and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.

