JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A female hotel clerk working at the Floral Park Motor Lodge was accused this week of sex trafficking a homeless woman who couldn’t pay her bill, pawning her off on a pimp.

Ida Copeland 28, of Hollis, Queens was charged with sex trafficking and promoting prostitution. She was ordered held without bail, along with Adam “Damian” Lee, 29, who was slapped with the same charges and an additional two counts of rape.

The Queens County District Attorney’s office said on Jan. 1, the 35-year-old homeless woman told Copeland that she couldn’t afford to stay at the hotel anymore. The indictment charged Lee then appeared at the woman’s room and said she would now work for him.

He allegedly ordered her, at gunpoint, to put on sexy lingerie and pose for semi-nude photos, so they could be used in sex advertisements.

The woman said on Jan. 5, Lee took her to a home in Queens, where a male customer was waiting. She said the customer gave cash to Lee. At one point, the customer became angry and refused to let the woman leave.

That’s when Lee allegedly broke down the door, grabbed the woman and called Copeland, who reportedly took them to the Casa Azul Blu Hotel on Jamaica Avenue.

The victim said she told Copeland that Lee had assaulted her, and Copeland allegedly responded that the woman should learn how to “make his quotas so he stays happy.”

At one point, a 911 call was made from the Casa Azul Blu Hotel and police officers removed the alleged victim from the premises. But the woman said Lee tracked her down and brought her to the Pergola Hotel in Jamaica, Queens.

At the Pergola Hotel, in mid-January, the victim said she was forced to have sex with another man for cash.

A bit later, Lee allegedly got angry again, started trashing the room, punched the woman in the head and face and then allegedly raped her. The woman called police again, seeking medical treatment.

Ida Copeland and Adam Lee are both being held on Rikers island, pending court dates in mid-March.

“As alleged, the two defendants in this case exploited the victim’s circumstances for their own benefit. The victim, who was homeless, was forced to sell sex for cash – money that defendant Lee collected and kept for himself,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “In addition, these defendants are accused of abusing the hotel employee’s position to target victims for sex trafficking.”