Homeless man charged in attempted rape of woman in Queens subway station: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens — Police arrested a homeless man on Saturday in connection with the attempted rape of a woman inside a Queens subway station earlier this week, according to the NYPD.

Tyrone Brown, 38, was charged with attempted rape, sex abuse and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said on Saturday.

Brown was accused of tackling the woman from behind as she walked up the stairs at the 169th Street station in Jamaica around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday. He allegedly put his hand under the victim’s skirt, pulled her tights down and attempted to rape her, police said.

He fled when a passerby approached the stairs, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

