JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Authorities arrested a homeless man accused of slashing and making anti-gay statements toward another man in Quens earlier this month.

Ramon Castro, 55, was taken into custody Thursday morning and faces hate crime charges of assault, menacing and aggravated harassment, police said.

It happened on July 6 around 3:10 a.m. in the vicinity of 77th Street and 37th Road in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Castro got into a verbal dispute with the 34-year-old victim at the location, police said. 

During the dispute, Castro then slashed the victim in the face with an unknown object, causing a laceration to the left cheek, cops said.

Castro made anti-gay statements toward the victim and fled the scene, according to cops.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

