Hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 2 others in Queens: NYPD

A hit-and-run crash in Queens left a woman dead and two others injured on Aug. 1, 2021, police said. (Credit: Loudlabs News NYC)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A hit-and-run driver killed a 77-year-old woman and injured two others during a three-car crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect was driving a BMW X6 south on the expressway near 116th Avenue in South Ozone Park around 3:20 a.m. when the vehicle struck the rear of a Nissan Altima and then hit a Toyota Camry, according to police.

The BMW driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over a guardrail onto the service road, police said. The driver, a woman, then fled the scene on foot, investigators said.

The 38-year-old man driving the Altima was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and a 77-year-old woman who was in the rear passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 40-year-old driver of the Camry was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

The identity of the woman who died was not immediately released by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).