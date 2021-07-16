Hero Queens mom speaks out after rescuing her child from attempted abduction

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police on Friday released shocking video of a quick-thinking mother jumping into action to pull her 5-year-old son out of a car window after a man snatched him off a Queens street Thursday night, officials said.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 8 p.m. in Richmond Hill, near the corner of Hillside and Myrtle avenues.

The boy’s mother, Dolores Diaz saw what was happening and immediately reached through the car’s open front window and pulled her son out of the car all the while she was screaming for her kids. Diaz was talking her three children to visit their father at work when the incident happened.

The doors were locked on the suspect’s car but Diaz saw the open front passenger window as her opportunity.

“When my kid stood up in the window, I take him out.” Diaz said.

The entire time, the mother was screaming for help but as far as the man who grabbed her son, she has little clarity.

“They said nothing, they just took my kid,” Diaz said.

Diaz has three children, the youngest is Jacob, a 5-year-old. All of them are okay and just a bit shaken up.

The two men quickly sped off, heading southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police described the first man as in his 30s with a goatee and tattoos on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and dark-colored sneakers.

The second man was described as between 50 and 60 years old with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police described the vehicle as an older model, maroon, four-door sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).