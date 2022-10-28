HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — How scary can your house be in the days leading up to Halloween? In Howard Beach, there’s a scary home-decorating contest that residents take very seriously.

The wake and creepy coffin of fictional deadman Larry Liebowitz is in the backyard of one house.

There’s also the ghoulish and ghastly wedding of Henry and Martha from Halloween night, 1832.

The menu at a phantasmagorical feast is serving up batwing biscotti, creepy cappuccino and gangrene tea.

Howard Beach homeowner Tracie Scotto-Deans, with a lot of help from neighborhood kids, spends ten days every October making her home the scariest one on the block.

“Kids come knocking on my door every September asking when are we going to start,” said Tracie Scotto-Deans. “It just makes me happy, and the scariest part is taking it all down.”

This is the third annual scary house contest in Howard Beach, created by the Facebook group, Howard Beach Dads.

A Facebook administrator will choose the scariest house with a top prize of a holiday dinner at Lenny’s and large cash prizes of up to $500.

Why do the Howard Beach Dads take this on? “It’s the kids we do this for,” said PJ Marcel, the event organizer. “Nothing like seeing everyone come together.”

Homeowners in Howard Beach spend $3,000 to $10,000 a year on their gory creations.

“Lots of planning from my wife Tina and lots of amazon packages,” said Vinnie Zerilli. “Do the right thing for the neighborhood. They’ve been good to us.”

The Halloween decorating contest will be decided on Halloween night.