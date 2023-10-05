QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men shot a driver and robbed two of his passengers after they got out of the car in Queens last month, police said Thursday.

The suspects opened fire after the driver, 40, dropped off the women at the corner of 41st Street and 25th Avenue in Astoria at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. The driver was shot in the left arm while speeding off in a Mercedes Benz, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects robbed the two women, ages 21 and 24, at gunpoint. The thieves took their purses, iPhones, and $1,600 in cash, authorities said. The women were not injured.

The perpetrators then fled in a white crossover SUV, police said. There have been no arrests.

