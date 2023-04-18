QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face after an argument in Queens on Saturday, police said.

A 31-year-old man, while sitting in his car, got into an argument with the assailant near 137th Avenue and 226th Street around 12:51 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The assailant then went to his car, drove up to the victim’s car, and fired several shots at the car, police said. The victim was shot in the face and was transported to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

The suspect fled the location in a gray Jeep with a New York license plate: KES4696, investigators said.

