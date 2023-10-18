BROOKVILLE, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman is accused of shooting a man in the face in Queens earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Pedro Ramos, 19, allegedly shot the 24-year-old victim in the left jaw following a fight near 147-03 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in Brookville at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, according to the NYPD. The man was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Ramos, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal facilitation, and reckless endangerment, police said.

Ramos’ arraignment was pending Wednesday, according to court records.

