MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — A group broke into a mechanic shop in Queens last month, lifted five sets of keys, and used them to steal five cars, police said.

The suspects entered through the window while the business, Essential Auto Care in Middle Village, was closed on July 31 at around 5 a.m. They broke into the office, took the keys, and fled in the stolen vehicles, cops said.

Police recovered three cars that were unoccupied and another that was being driven by one of the alleged thieves. That individual was arrested but the name has not been released.

The NYPD is still searching for the fifth missing car, a gray 2018 BMW 5 series. Cops released a surveillance video showing two of the suspects sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).