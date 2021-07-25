Group pummels Queens dog walker during firework confrontation

Police asked for help identifying the pictured individuals in connection with a July 2021 attack on a man walking his dog. (NYPD)

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A man, frustrated by a group lighting fireworks as he walked his dog in Queens, was beaten by rowdy group when he confronted them, police said Sunday.

The group yelled and screamed as they lit fireworks near 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard North on Friday night, officials said. They repeatedly punched and kicked the dog walker after he complained to them about the noise.

The man — bruised, cut and in pain — escaped the group.

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa identified him as New York City firefighter John Burke. The pair held an event together on Saturday.

Sliwa called for more police presence in the area. He also blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio for the rise in crimes across the city.

Police asked for help identifying the attackers. One man has a thin build with long, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. The second attacker has a medium build with short, straight hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and white sneakers. Officials said the last attacker has a thing build and short, straight hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, Nike shorts and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).