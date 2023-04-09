QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of teens threatened a man with a razor and shoved another to the ground in two separate antisemitic attacks in Queens on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, the trio confronted a 49-year-old man near Caffrey and Mott avenues at around 2:45 p.m., throwing rocks at the victim as they hurled antisemitic remarks, according to the NYPD. A girl in the group then pulled a razor before a good Samaritan stepped in and scared the suspects off, police said.

The crew struck again a few hours later when they picked a fight with a 48-year-old man near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17th Street at around 9:30 p.m., officials said. The suspects pushed the man to the ground and yelled antisemitic slurs before running away, according to the NYPD.

There were no injuries in either incident. Police said they are looking for two males and a female in connection to the attacks, which are being investigated as hate crimes.

There have been no arrests and the investigations are ongoing.

