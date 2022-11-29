Police are searching for four teens who assaulted a boy in Queens on Monday, police said. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A group of teens is sought for beating a 15-year-old boy with a cane and stick in Queens Monday night, police said.

The four male teens assaulted the victim near 48-02 Broadway at around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said two of the suspects used the can and stick to hit the boy, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A description of injuries was not available.

The group of teens fled in a white Mazda SUV and were last seen heading southbound on 48th Street, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects. There have been no arrests.

