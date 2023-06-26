CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the leg in Queens Monday morning, police said.

A group of six, including two males and four females, attacked the victim near 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona just before 6 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was slashed and stabbed in the left leg, officials said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspects ran into a subway station after the incident, police said.

There have been no arrests.

