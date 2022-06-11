CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens.

Five of the six suspects wanted for an assault that took place on May 14, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who fled on foot after six men approached them and demanded money.

After the victim’s friends ran away, the group of suspects proceeded to punch and kick him repeatedly. One of the suspects stabbed the victim in the back, police said, while another removed the victim’s phone.

The sixth suspect wanted for a May 14, 2022 assault. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect sustained bruising and a small puncture wound to his back. He was transported to a hospital, treated and later released.

The individuals are described by police as follows:

Individual #1: Male, thin build, with curly dark hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, black pants, a white t-shirt with a graphic on the front and white sneakers.

Individual #2: Male, thin build, with curly dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, black pants, a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front and white sneakers

Individual #3: Male, medium build, with long dark hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing multi-colored shorts, a blue t-shirt and sandals.

Individual #4: Male, thin build, with short dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Individual #5: Male, stocky build, with long dark hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with words on the front, black sweatpants and multi-colored sneakers.

Individual #6: Male, with short dark hair and a tattoo on his forehead.

The suspects fled on foot after the attack, police said. No arrests have been made.