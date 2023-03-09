COLLEGE POINT, Queens (PIX11) — A large group that allegedly ransacked a Queens restaurant on Saturday was celebrating its exploits with fist bumps on the elevator, according to a new video released by the NYPD on Thursday.

The masked group went into Fish Village on 20-07 127th St. in College Point at around 8:20 p.m. and trashed the eatery, causing about $20,000 in damage, according to the NYPD. The suspects broke chairs, tables, and dishes.

The masked suspects left the restaurant in disarray, according to a video posted on Twitter by Yiatin Chu. In the video, the crew is seen in the chaos of overturned tables, chairs, and smashed dishes. No items were taken from the restaurant, police said.

Moments after the destruction, the group was seen crowding into an elevator when one of the culprits turns to fist-bump an accomplice, the NYPD video showed.

There were no injuries reported, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

