QUEENS (PIX11) — A group attacked a 20-year-old man while trying to rob him in Queens Friday night, police said.

One of the three suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object in the torso and arm near 194th Street and 75th Avenue at around 10:35 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim fought back as the group was trying to his jacket, which had a lot of money, police said.

The group fled without stealing anything and took off in a white Cadillac, police said. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects, who are approximately in their 20s with thin builds. All three males are Asian and spoke in Mandarin, police said.

