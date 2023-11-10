OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A grandmother was hit and killed by a school bus in Queens after dropping off her grandchildren at school on Friday, her family said.

Maria Rodriguez, 73, was on her way home when she was fatally struck by the school bus at 107th Avenue and 86th Street in Ozone Park around 7:30 a.m., according to her family and police.

Investigators do not suspect any criminality, police said. No one was arrested.

Joel Rodriguez, the victim’s grandson, said his grandmother took her grandchildren to school every day. He said his grandmother was retired and enjoyed spending time with her family.

“She would take every kid that she could to school. She raised them like they were her own … She took care of everybody,” Joel Rodriguez said. “She was very lively. She was the happy person of the family. She would always gather everybody together.”

Angie Jagnarine, who has lived in the neighborhood for 23 years, said it’s the first time she can remember an incident like this happening in the area.

“It’s scary to know that something like this can happen to anybody, especially during the school time. I just want everybody to be safe because anything can happen before your eyes blink,” Jagnarine said. “It’s really sad. I hope she rests in peace. My heart hurts for their family.”

