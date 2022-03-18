QUEENS (PIX11) — Roller skating has been surging back in popularity in New York City.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that a roller skating rink would open at Rockefeller Center for the first time since 1940. Now the Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink is returning to JFK Airport’s retro TWA hotel.

It starts April 15. It will be open on JFK tarmac on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. People can state to retro tunes as planes take off nearby. The rink will be open until November.

Tickets will cost $20 adults and $16 for kids under 12. The price includes skates.

The rink at Rockefeller Center will operate from April 15 through October. Tickets there will start at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 15, not including skate rentals.